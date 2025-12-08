President Ilham Aliyev: Slovakia and Azerbaijan are friendly countries and strategic partners

8 December 2025 19:34 (UTC+04:00)

Recalling that last year Slovakia and Azerbaijan signed the Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership, the head of state noted that the document elevated bilateral relations to the highest level. “Since its signing, we have witnessed very active cooperation across all areas.”

“The talks held during this visit demonstrate that Slovakia and Azerbaijan are truly friendly countries and strategic partners,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during a joint press statement with President of Slovakia Peter Pellegrini.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!