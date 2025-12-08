Lewis Hamilton sets unusual record

8 December 2025 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The 40-year-old British racing driver and seven-time Formula 1 champion, Lewis Hamilton, who joined Ferrari in 2025, set an unfortunate record for the Italian team after finishing eighth in the final stage of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Azernews reports.

Hamilton became the first Ferrari rookie in 44 years to go an entire season without a single podium finish. His teammate, Charles Leclerc, by contrast, reached the podium seven times this season, including two second-place finishes and five third-place finishes.

The last time a Ferrari rookie experienced a similar season was in 1981, when Didier Pironi, who raced alongside the legendary Gilles Villeneuve, failed to finish in the top three throughout the year.

During his debut season with Ferrari, Hamilton finished sixth in the drivers’ standings, accumulating 156 points.

Despite the lack of podiums, analysts note that Hamilton consistently showed strong race pace and strategic skill, often challenging for points in difficult conditions. Some experts suggest that his adaptation to Ferrari’s car may pay off in future seasons, potentially allowing the team to leverage his vast experience to compete more effectively for wins.