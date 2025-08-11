IJF Academy launches coaching certification program in Baku [PHOTOS]

11 August 2025 17:36 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The International Judo Federation (IJF) Academy's judo coaching certification course has commenced in Baku, Azernews reports.

The initiative is organised collaboratively by the Azerbaijan Judo Federation and the National Olympic Committee, featuring 48 coaches from Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Uzbekistan. The seminars are led by specialists from the IJF Academy.

Those who successfully finish the program will receive an international certification.

Founded in 1972, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation actively promotes this martial art across the country. Since 2015, the Federation has been led by Rovnag Abdullayev.

The country's modern judo history was laid by Mehman Azizov, who won a silver medal at the Old World Championship in 1998.

A year later, the winner of the World Youth Games in Moscow, Rasul Salimov, grabbed the bronze medal at the European Championship in Slovakia. Another national judoka, Elchin Ismayilov, became the European champion in 2000 in Wroclaw.

However, the achievements of Azerbaijani judo fighters did not stop there. Elnur Mammadli was named the best at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the 73 kg division.

The list of the country's top judo fighters includes Rustam Orujov, Irina Kindzerskaya, Mammadali Mehdiyev, Elmar Gasimov, Hidayat Heydarov, Zelim Kotsoev, Ushangi Kokauri, and Nijat Shikhalizada.

At the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, judokas Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg) earned gold medals for Azerbaijan.