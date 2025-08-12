EU’s Kaja Kallas accuses Putin of faking peace efforts, warns against excluding Ukraine from talks

12 August 2025 20:50 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas said Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is not genuinely seeking peace in Ukraine, but is merely “pretending” to pursue negotiations for strategic gain, Azernews reports, citing the CNBC.

In an interview with CNBC, Kallas claimed that Putin is attempting to sideline Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky from upcoming talks with U.S. President Donald Trump—an omission she says would expose Putin’s true motives: delaying Western sanctions and securing a photo-op with the American leader.

“Putin doesn’t want Zelensky at the table because it would reveal that he's not serious about peace—just about buying time and playing games,” Kallas said, adding that Ukraine had already agreed to a ceasefire months ago, only for Moscow to continue hostilities.

Earlier in the day, nearly all EU member states issued a joint statement supporting Trump’s diplomatic efforts, but emphasized that Kyiv must be included in any credible negotiations. The statement stressed that "meaningful negotiations can only take place in the context of a ceasefire or reduction of hostilities."