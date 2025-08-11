Azerbaijan’s industrial landscape shifts toward diversification amid oil sector drop
From January to July 2025, industrial enterprises and individual entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan produced goods worth 36.6 billion manats. This represents a 2.3 percent decline compared to the same period last year, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistical Committee. The decline was mainly driven by a 3.5 percent drop in oil and gas production. However, the non-oil and gas sector grew by...
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!