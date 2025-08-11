Azernews.Az

Monday August 11 2025

Azerbaijan’s industrial landscape shifts toward diversification amid oil sector drop

11 August 2025 16:13 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s industrial landscape shifts toward diversification amid oil sector drop
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

From January to July 2025, industrial enterprises and individual entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan produced goods worth 36.6 billion manats. This represents a 2.3 percent decline compared to the same period last year, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistical Committee. The decline was mainly driven by a 3.5 percent drop in oil and gas production. However, the non-oil and gas sector grew by...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more