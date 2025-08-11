Azerbaijan’s industrial landscape shifts toward diversification amid oil sector drop

11 August 2025 16:13 (UTC+04:00)

From January to July 2025, industrial enterprises and individual entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan produced goods worth 36.6 billion manats. This represents a 2.3 percent decline compared to the same period last year, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistical Committee. The decline was mainly driven by a 3.5 percent drop in oil and gas production. However, the non-oil and gas sector grew by...

