Tensions spike as Chinese vessels collide during South China sea confrontation

12 August 2025 20:20 (UTC+04:00)

A tense maritime incident occurred near Huangyan Island, also known as Scarborough Shoal, in the South China Sea, when a Chinese Coast Guard patrol boat, while chasing a Philippine vessel, collided with a larger ship belonging to the Chinese naval forces, Azernews reports.

The Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson, Jay Tarriela, stated that the incident took place during a humanitarian mission. Philippine vessels were distributing aid to fishermen in the disputed reef area when they encountered "dangerous maneuvers and blockades" by Chinese vessels.

During the pursuit, the Chinese Coast Guard ship employed a water cannon against the Philippine boat but ended up colliding with a larger Chinese naval ship. Both Chinese vessels sustained damage in the collision.

This incident further escalates tensions in the South China Sea, where overlapping territorial claims continue to provoke diplomatic and maritime confrontations.