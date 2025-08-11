Zangazur (TRIPP) Corridor: Bold step toward connectivity in Caucasus [ANALYSIS]

11 August 2025 16:57 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

One of the corridor’s most remarkable benefits is the dramatic reduction in transit distances and times. By cutting rail distance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye by approximately 343 kilometres, TRIPP is projected to shorten freight transit times by 12 to 15 days compared to current routes. This improvement could unlock $50 billion to $100 billion in annual trade value by 2027, positioning the corridor as a critical artery for Eurasian commerce. For Azerbaijan, the corridor offers a vital boost to its non-oil sector—a strategic priority for sustainable growth. Export volumes are expected to rise by over $700 million, with non-oil GDP growing by around 2 percent annually. Key sectors set to benefit include manufacturing (3% growth), mining (2.7%), agriculture (over 10%), tourism (5.5%), and transport services (nearly 5%). These gains will help diversify Azerbaijan’s economy and reduce dependence on oil revenues...

