Nikol Pashinyan hopes for exports from Armenia to Azerbaijan soon

25 December 2025 16:13 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan expressed hope that goods will soon be exported from Armenia to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

Speaking to journalists, Pashinyan noted that there is a tendency within Armenian society to complicate matters unnecessarily.

He also emphasized that there are no restrictions on the movement of freight trains via Azerbaijan to and from Kazakhstan and Russia.

“Currently, there are imports from Azerbaijan to Armenia, and I hope that exports from Armenia to Azerbaijan will follow,” Pashinyan said.