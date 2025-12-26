Korean tech firms reveal AI robots at CES 2026

26 December 2025 22:25 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Korean tech companies are making their final preparations for CES 2026, the world’s largest consumer electronics trade show, scheduled for January 6–9, 2026. Under the theme “Innovators Show Up,” the event will feature over 4,500 companies from around the globe, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

While CES 2025 explored the potential of AI under the theme “Dive In,” next year’s show will go a step further, highlighting how AI can tangibly transform home appliances and living spaces.

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA), which organizes CES, has identified four core themes for the event — AI, robotics, mobility, and digital health — with a particular focus on AI’s evolution. CES 2026 will shift attention from generative AI’s capacity to create images and text to its ability to understand user intent, autonomously perform tasks, and integrate with hardware, including robots and mobility devices, to interact with the physical world.

Hyundai Motor Group, U.S.-based Boston Dynamics, China’s Unitree Robotics, and Sweden’s Hexagon are all expected to unveil AI-powered humanoid robots.

Samsung Electronics, which traditionally operates a large booth at the Las Vegas Convention Center, will take a different approach this year. The company will host a “Your Companion to AI Living” exhibit at the Wynn Hotel’s Latour Ballroom, aiming to boost audience engagement by showcasing its AI ecosystem in a single, immersive space.

Samsung will also introduce the industry’s first refrigerator to feature Gemini, Google’s generative AI model. The Bespoke AI refrigerator uses an internal camera to identify ingredients and, thanks to Gemini, can now recognize a far broader range of foods than the previous model, expanding from 37 fresh items and 50 processed or packaged items. In addition, Samsung plans to expand its TV lineup with displays utilizing advanced micro-RGB technology.

LG Electronics will spotlight its robotics innovations under its “Zero Labor Home” vision. A teaser video for its next-generation home robot, “LG CLOiD,” shows a robotic hand fist-bumping a person and moving objects around the house. An upgrade from the earlier Q9 mobile robot, CLOiD features two robotic arms, each with five fingers, signaling its evolution into a physical AI capable of assisting with household chores.

The day before CES opens, LG will host a “world premiere” event themed “Innovation in Tune with You,” demonstrating “empathetic AI” that connects various spaces and products—from homes to mobility solutions and commercial environments—providing tailored user experiences.

CES 2026 will also mark a milestone for corporate leadership: Samsung Electronics President Roh Tae-moon, now officially confirmed in his role, and newly appointed LG Electronics President Lyu Jae-cheol will both take center stage. The two companies are expected to spotlight “lifestyle-embedded technologies” that seamlessly combine AI with hardware.

Executives of global tech giants will also draw attention, with keynote speakers including AMD CEO Lisa Su, Lenovo CEO Yang Yuanqing, and Siemens CEO Roland Busch. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, a keynote at CES 2025, will return as a special speaker at the “Nvidia Live” event, promising insights into the future of AI and hardware integration.

Industry analysts note that CES 2026 could signal a turning point for AI in consumer technology, moving from conceptual demos to devices and robots that genuinely enhance everyday life.