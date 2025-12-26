Azernews.Az

Friday December 26 2025

Azerbaijan, Austria deepen economic ties as trade soars

26 December 2025 19:12 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan, Austria deepen economic ties as trade soars
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

Analysts note that continued engagement and the expansion of trade agreements could further boost exchanges in sectors such as machinery, construction materials, and technology.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more