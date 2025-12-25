World’s tallest Christmas trees named

25 December 2025 21:49 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Kremlin Christmas tree in Russia has been ranked among the ten tallest Christmas trees in the world this year, Azernews reports.

The top three positions were taken by Christmas trees in Brazil, Spain, and Indonesia, standing at 57 meters, 35 meters, and 33 meters tall, respectively.

Fourth place is shared by Romania and Portugal, both featuring impressive 30-meter-tall trees. Rounding out the top five is a Christmas tree in Australia, which reaches a height of 28 meters, while Poland secured sixth place with a 27-meter tree.

Kremlin Christmas tree is traditionally selected from Russia’s forests and transported to Moscow in a carefully planned operation, often becoming a symbol of the New Year celebrations across the country. Each year, its installation attracts significant public attention and marks the official start of the festive season in the capital.