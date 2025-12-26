'Human and Nature in Age of Loneliness' exhibition held in Quedlinburg under Azerbaijani curatorship [PHOTOS]

26 December 2025 18:32 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The UNESCO World Heritage–listed city of Quedlinburg became the venue for the presentation of the exhibition “Human and Nature in the Age of Loneliness,” organized by I-opener e.V. and curated by Zuleykha Ibad, Azernews reports.

The eight-day program brought together artistic works, science-adjacent mediative formats, and public events prepared in collaboration with regional partners. The project was realized with the support of the city of Quedlinburg and Germany’s federal program “Demokratie leben!”.

The exhibition explored loneliness not only as a personal feeling, but also as the result of an environment overloaded with signals, information, and visual images, as well as technological, ecological, and institutional structures. The curatorial approach incorporated beer garden benches as symbols of public space, emphasizing that public life is only possible through active, practical participation.

The exhibition featured video works, paintings, and interactive digital projects by international artists. In the projects “Apocalypse Now?” and “Spatium Fantasma,” Benjamin Klo addressed the politics of images and signals; Vincent Jondot, in “Pelkė,” revealed the tension between restoration and exploitation; Clara Huang, in “Ontologies,” contrasted different ways of understanding nature; and Ilyas Grunt investigated traces of infrastructure and ecological damage. The exhibition concluded with a video installation by Oliver Huang, inviting visitors to rethink the concepts of the “natural” and the “artificial.”

Overall, the exhibition raised questions about the nature of contemporary loneliness and possible forms of attention in conditions of digital oversaturation.