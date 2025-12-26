FM reveals Putin’s remarks on Azal plane incident and letter from Russian investigators

26 December 2025 17:26 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

At a meeting in Dushanbe, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that, according to the latest information, a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle was present on Russian territory and that the downing of the aircraft occurred after its remains damaged an Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) plane following a missile explosion.

Azernews reports that this was announced by Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov at a press conference summarizing the results of 2025.

The minister noted that in recent days Azerbaijan received a letter signed by the head of Russia’s Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, which caused serious surprise in Baku. According to Bayramov, Bastrykin also raised the issue of terminating the criminal case related to the incident.