Master classes on accordion and mugham singing held in Yevlakh [PHOTOS]

The final master classes planned for 2025 by the Culture Ministry's Scientific, Methodological and Qualification Center for Culture (MEMİM) have been organized in the city of Yevlakh, Azernews reports.

Students and teachers from music and art schools in the Yevlakh, Agdash, Goychay, Kurdamir, Ujar, and Zardab districts, as well as the city of Mingachevir, which are under the jurisdiction of the Central-Aran Regional Department of Culture, participated in the master classes in the specialties of accordion and khananda (mugham singing). The events were held with the support of the Central-Aran Regional Department of Culture.

Lala Karimova, Head of the MEMİM Department and Honored Cultural Worker, noted that the goal of the master classes, dedicated to the 140th anniversary of the great composer Uzeyir Hajibayli, is to contribute to raising the educational standards in music and art schools operating under the Culture Ministry. She emphasized the project's importance in enriching students' musical tastes, instilling professional skills, and enhancing both the theoretical and practical knowledge of teachers.

The master class in accordion was conducted by Sarhan Abiev, Associate Professor, Honored Artist, and lecturer at the Department of Folk Instruments of the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts. The master class in mugham was led by Sevinj Sariyeva, Honored Artist, soloist at the International Mugham Center, and lecturer at the Music College of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory.

During the master classes, teachers provided recommendations based on students' performances and answered questions from the audience. At the conclusion, a copy of the book "Asaf Zeynalli. Selected Works", compiled by MEMİM, was donated to the school library.

