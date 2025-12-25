Azerbaijan approves memorandum on boosting mutual military security with Türkiye

25 December 2025 13:44 (UTC+04:00)

The "Memorandum of Understanding on Strengthening Mutual Military Security between the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of National Defense of Türkiye" has been approved, Azernews reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant law.

Per the documentation, the referenced memorandum, executed in Istanbul on July 22, 2025, has received formal endorsement.