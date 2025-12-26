Azernews.Az

Friday December 26 2025

Chinese direct investments in Azerbaijan show nearly 10% annual growth

26 December 2025 15:28 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
As of the first half of 2025, China’s direct investments in Azerbaijan reached $405 million, marking a significant increase from $259 million in 2016, Azernews reports, the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB).

