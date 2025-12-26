Winners of President's Chovqan Cup determined [PHOTOS]

26 December 2025 13:06 (UTC+04:00)

The final match and award ceremony of the 12th President's Chovqan Cup, dedicated to the birthday of President of Azerbaijan and Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev, has held at the indoor arena of the Bina Equestrian Center, Azernews reports. The event was organized by the Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation.

The ceremony began with the performance of the National Anthem of Azerbaijan. The Exemplary Military Orchestra of the State Border Service, a dance ensemble, and well-known artists performed musical and dance pieces, adding a special atmosphere to the event.

In the tournament, which featured six teams, three group matches were held initially, and the teams that finished first and second advanced to the semifinal stage.

Subsequently, the winners of the semifinals competed for the championship title, while the losing teams played for third place.

In the intense third-place match, the "Sarhadchi" team defeated "Embavud" with a score of 2–1 to claim the bronze medals of the tournament.

In the final of the President's Chovqan Cup, "Elit" overcame "Polad" with a 3–2 victory to become the champion.

Following the final match, the award ceremony took place.