Azerbaijan, UN discuss green energy and SDG roadmap
Azerbaijan and the United Nations have discussed cooperation on green energy, a just energy transition, energy efficiency, and the development of Azerbaijan’s Roadmap for Sustainable Development Goal 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy).
As reported by Azernews, this was shared by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy, Parviz Shahbazov, on his official X account .
Minister Shahbazov noted that he met with Vladanka Andreeva, the UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, on the occasion of the completion of her diplomatic mission in the country. During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on key priorities, including the promotion of green energy, ensuring a fair energy transition, improving energy efficiency, and preparing the SDG 7 Roadmap for Azerbaijan.
The discussions also covered preparations for the 82nd Session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP), which is planned to be held in Baku in April next year.
We met with Vladanka Andreeva (@Vladanka_A), United Nations Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan on the occasion of the completion of her diplomatic mission in our country. We exchanged views on #greenenergy, a just #energytransition and #energyefficiency, the development of the… pic.twitter.com/SqOYtIbmbC— Parviz Shahbazov (@ParvizShahbazov) December 26, 2025
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!