Concert program 'MughaMix' presented at National Conservatory [PHOTOS]

26 December 2025 17:43 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

A concert presentation titled "MughaMix", featuring the teacher of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, international competition laureate, young talent award recipient, and tar player Ibrahim Babayev as the author and soloist, has taken place at the grand hall of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, Azernews reports. The concert showcased a fusion of traditional and modern musical elements.

The project showcased new presentation opportunities for national musical heritage by focusing on the synthesis of the traditional sound capabilities of the tar with modern electronic sounds.

At the opening of the event, the Rector of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, People's Artist, Doctor of Art History, and Professor Kamila Dadash-zade, as well as the Advisor to the Culture Minister Jahangir Salimkhanov, spoke and emphasized the significance of the project in the development of national music traditions in line with the artistic and aesthetic demands of the modern era.

In the concert program, pianist Parviz Mammadov and percussionist Vafadar Ramiz performed as accompanists.

The concert program opened with the composition "MughaMix" by the author. Following this, the pieces included Hajibaba Hasanov's "Unuda bilmirəm", the Azerbaijani folk dance "Yaylıq", and "Fantasy" by Lala Jafarova based on the themes of Uzeyir Hajibayli's operetta " The Cloth Peddler" (arranged by the soloist), as well as Ibrahim Babayev's "Portrait". During the concert, live stage experiments involving the tar and pedal were also presented by Ibrahim Babayev and his students.

The event was attended by the faculty and student body of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, as well as art figures and art enthusiasts.