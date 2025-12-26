Trial in Ruben Vardanyan case postponed to December 30

26 December 2025 16:35 (UTC+04:00)

The court hearing scheduled for December 26 in the criminal case against Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan has been postponed, Azernews reports.

The postponement followed an appeal by the defendant’s defense attorney, Emil Babishov, who requested that the hearing be delayed due to health-related issues. The court considered the lawyer’s request and decided to adjourn the proceedings.

The next court hearing in the case is scheduled for December 30.

Ruben Vardanyan is accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, and a range of other particularly serious offenses under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The charges include planning, preparing and waging a war of aggression; deportation and forced transfer of population; persecution; enforced disappearances; deprivation of liberty contrary to international law; torture; mercenary activity; violations of the laws and customs of war and international humanitarian law; intentional murder and attempted murder; illegal entrepreneurship; terrorism-related crimes; creation of a criminal association; acts threatening aviation safety; forcible seizure or retention of power; creation of illegal armed formations; and illegal crossing of the state border of Azerbaijan.