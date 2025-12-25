Azerbaijan approves state program on official statistics dev't for 2026–2030 - decree

25 December 2025 14:06 (UTC+04:00)

The state program on the development of official statistics in Azerbaijan for 2026-2030 has been approved, Azernews reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

The Cabinet of Ministers shall resolve the issues arising from this decree, the State Statistical Committee shall coordinate the implementation of the measures envisaged in the above program, and must inform the President of Azerbaijan once a year about the implementation status of the measures.

The Ministry of Finance should take necessary steps to ensure the availability of the required financial resources in the state budget preparation process each year to finance the measures outlined in the program.

The Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication should monitor and evaluate the implementation of the measures envisaged in the State program upon the request of the State Statistical Committee.