Combat jiu-jitsu competition held to mark 5th anniversary of victory [PHOTOS]

25 December 2025 12:57 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

A combat jiu-jitsu competition has taken place at the Sports Society of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Azernews reports. It was dedicated to the 5th anniversary of the Victory achieved in the 44-day Patriotic War.

At the opening ceremony of the competition, which was held among children, teenagers, and youth, representatives of the Sports Society of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the leadership of the Eurasian Combat Jiu-Jitsu Federation spoke about the significance of the tournament. It was noted that the 44-day Patriotic War is an integral part of the glorious history of our people.

The First Vice President of the Federation, Bakhtiyar Shikhzadayev, provided information about the rules. The Second Vice President of the organisation spoke about the athletes’ participation in international competitions and the victories they have achieved.

After that, the competition officially began.

In the championship, 105 athletes competed across various age groups and weight categories. The competition was officiated by Rasul Mammadov, President of the Eurasian Combat Jiu-Jitsu Federation.

The Sports Society of the Ministry of Internal Affairs took first place. The Ganja team finished second, while the Bileceri team secured third place.

At the end of the event, the winners were awarded diplomas and medals.