Azernews.Az

Friday December 26 2025

Azerbaijan’s cotton harvest sets record productivity as season concludes

26 December 2025 16:21 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s cotton harvest sets record productivity as season concludes
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

Cotton cultivation in Azerbaijan is carried out under a long-standing contract farming model between landowning farmers and cotton procurement and processing companies. Under these contracts, companies supply seeds, fertilizers, plant protection products, equipment, agronomic services, and advance payments, while farmers commit to delivering the harvested cotton at agreed prices. This mechanism continues to play a key role in reducing farmers’ costs and ensuring stable product sales.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more