Azernews.Az

Thursday December 25 2025

Azerbaijan awards group of athletes and sports professionals

25 December 2025 13:50 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan awards group of athletes and sports professionals

A number of athletes and sports professionals have been awarded in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

According to the document, the following individuals have been awarded the Taraggi Medal for their contributions to the development of sports in Azerbaijan:

Yaqub Abdullayev

Jahangir Agharahimov

Elmira Aslanova

Jahangir Bayramov

Joshgun Aliyev

Fikrat Huseynov

Azer Maharramov

Eduard Mammadov

Vafa Musayeva

Nuraddin Rajabov

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more