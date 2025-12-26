Apple CEO Tim Cook invests millions in Nike
Apple CEO Tim Cook recently acquired approximately $3 million worth of Nike shares. According to the official filing, on December 22, he purchased 50,000 Class B shares at an average price of $58.97 per share, spending a total of around $2.95 million, Azernews reports.
