Apple CEO Tim Cook invests millions in Nike

26 December 2025 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

Apple CEO Tim Cook recently acquired approximately $3 million worth of Nike shares. According to the official filing, on December 22, he purchased 50,000 Class B shares at an average price of $58.97 per share, spending a total of around $2.95 million, Azernews reports.

