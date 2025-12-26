Youth Library commemorates memory of People's Poet Bakhtiyar Vahabzadeh [PHOTOS]

26 December 2025 16:46 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

A joint event titled "A Life Where Words Turn into Fate – Bakhtiyar Vahabzadeh"has taken place at the Republic Youth Library together with Children and Youth Development Center No. 4, Azernews reports.

The event began with a one-minute silence in memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the heroic Azerbaijani sons who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence and territorial integrity.

At the event, Aslan Jafarov, Director of the Republic Youth Library, spoke about the irreplaceable role of People's Poet, academician Bakhtiyar Vahabzadeh in Azerbaijani literature, the history of national thought, and public consciousness. He also mentioned the projects and materials prepared at the Republic Youth Library in accordance with the decree signed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, on February 21, 2025, regarding the celebration of the 100th anniversary of People's Poet Bakhtiyar Vahabzadeh.

Shahla Gamberova, Director of the Firudin Bay Kocharli Republic Children's Library and Honored Cultural Worker; Nazakat Mammadova, Editor-in-Chief of the"Memory Book" and poet; and Professor and children's writer Solmaz Amanov, emphasized that Bakhtiyar Vahabzadeh was not only a poet but also a herald of national thought, a tireless defender of our mother tongue, national identity, and ideals of freedom. They noted that his poetry reflects the soul, sorrows, joys, struggles, and hope for the future of the Azerbaijani people.

The event included the presentation of the electronic database "People'​s Poet Bakhtiyar Vahabzadeh – 100", prepared by the staff of the Republic Youth Library.

In addition, an exhibition of paintings by members of the visual arts clubs operating under Children and Youth Development Center No. 4 was held. The exhibition displayed the works of more than 20 young and amateur artists.

The artistic part of the event featured performances of dances and poetry compositions by the development center and the "Dan Ulduzu" dance ensemble.