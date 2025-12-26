Leyla Aliyeva organizes New Year celebration for children in Ganja orphanage [PHOTOS]

26 December 2025 14:20 (UTC+04:00)

On the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Founder and Head of IDEA Public Union, a festive event was held for minors living in Ganja city orphanage No. 4 on New Year's Eve, Azernews reports.

IDEA Public Union reported that during the celebration, volunteers presented gifts to the children and organized various entertaining games and activities, bringing joy and a festive mood to the young participants.

It was noted that Leyla Aliyeva regularly implements large-scale projects in humanitarian, educational, healthcare, social, environmental, and other areas across Azerbaijan and abroad. Organizing celebrations in orphanages, boarding schools, and for children in need of care, especially during holidays, remains a key focus of these initiatives, aiming to provide joy and a sense of festive spirit to children who need it most.