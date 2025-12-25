President Ilham Aliyev appoints judges to several courts - decree

25 December 2025 17:58 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed the relevant decree.

The chair of the appeals court, the chair of the court of first instance, and judges of several courts of first instance have been appointed, Azernews reports.

