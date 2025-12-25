Azernews.Az

Thursday December 25 2025

Central Bank of Azerbaijan sets course for price stability and sustainable growth

25 December 2025 20:48 (UTC+04:00)
Akbar Novruz
In a move that blends caution with forward-looking policy, Azerbaijan’s Central Bank announced its priorities for 2026 monetary policy, reaffirming its commitment to keeping inflation on target and supporting the broader economic strategy. As the new year dawns, the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan (CBA) presented a comprehensive monetary policy strategy aimed at ensuring the stability of the country's macro-economy, in line with the “Strategy of Socio-Economic Development of the Republic of Azerbaijan for the years 2022-2026.”

