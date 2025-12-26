Azerbaijan to host World Urban Forum 13 with high organizational standards

26 December 2025 11:23 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The hosting of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) is regarded as a continuation of the strong organizational and operational capacity that Azerbaijan has developed through hosting major international events over the past decade.

As reported by Azernews, this was stated by Eldar Rasulov, Media Relations Manager of the WUF13 Azerbaijan Operating Company, in comments to journalists.

Rasulov noted that security and crowd management are among the key priorities for WUF13. “Regular coordination meetings are being held with law enforcement agencies, and the UN security service will also oversee safety at the venue during the forum,” he said.

He emphasized that Azerbaijan’s experience in hosting large-scale international events, particularly COP29, which involved tens of thousands of participants, hundreds of official delegations, and extensive international media coverage - has demonstrated the country’s readiness in logistics, security, transportation, volunteer coordination, accreditation, and media operations. “This experience has established a solid institutional foundation for the successful organization of WUF13,” Rasulov added.

He expressed confidence that WUF13 will be organized at a high professional level and will make a meaningful contribution to the development of Azerbaijan’s urban planning sector.

Rasulov also stated that extensive infrastructure preparations are underway at the Baku Olympic Stadium, the selected venue for WUF13, with construction work already in progress to accommodate the scale of the event.

Highlighting the role of volunteers, he said a dedicated Volunteer Center was established, receiving 16,000 applications during the registration period. Following training, 2,500 volunteers will be deployed across various areas of the forum.

Special attention is being paid to sustainability principles, with the forum planned to be organized in compliance with the ISO 20121 sustainable event management standard.

According to Rasulov, the Baku Olympic Stadium will host conference halls and supporting infrastructure covering a total area of 92,000 square meters. Within the framework of the forum, the Urban Expo exhibition will be held across 35,000 square meters, bringing together countries, cities, municipalities, regional and UN organizations, academic institutions, international financial institutions, civil society groups, foundations, and private companies.

He added that WUF13 is an open platform, with free registration available through the official UN-Habitat website since September. Transport accessibility is also a key focus, with a Transport Exchange Centers Master Plan prepared and 11 transport hubs identified. Work is ongoing to map routes connecting Heydar Aliyev International Airport, hotels, city centers, and the Baku Olympic Stadium to ensure smooth mobility for participants.