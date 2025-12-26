Türkiye launches national disaster program for kids

26 December 2025 21:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Türkiye has launched its first national climate and disaster preparedness training program for children aged 4 to 8, responding to growing concerns over the country’s vulnerability to earthquakes and climate-related hazards, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

The initiative, developed through a partnership between Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) and the humanitarian organization Save the Children Türkiye, was officially unveiled on December 24, marking the start of a phased nationwide rollout, Save the Children Türkiye reported.

Implemented in coordination with the Ministry of National Education, the program aims to help children understand climate and disaster risks in an engaging and empowering way.

“Many children in Türkiye are growing up facing a variety of risks, from earthquakes and fires to floods and the broader impacts of the climate crisis,” said Berna Koroglu, Country Director of Save the Children Türkiye. “By working alongside AFAD, we have taken an important step to make these risks safer and more understandable for children.”

What’s in the Program?

The program features 16 interactive educational modules tailored for two age groups: 4–5 and 6–8 years old. Using stories, songs, art, and movement-based activities, the modules introduce basic concepts about climate, weather events, and practical actions children can take before, during, and after disasters.

Organizers say the content will be integrated into national education activities and gradually expanded across preschools and primary schools, with the aim of reaching millions of children.

The first rollout phase is currently underway in Istanbul, where teachers from all 39 districts are receiving specialized training. Implementation in other provinces will follow in stages.

AFAD officials emphasized that teacher training is essential for ensuring disaster awareness becomes a permanent part of classroom learning.

“Teachers are our most valuable guides—the first point of contact for children, guiding them and reinforcing their sense of security,” said Damla Dereli Bulut, Education and Awareness Services Branch Manager at AFAD’s Istanbul provincial directorate. “By bringing disaster awareness into classrooms, we can help ensure it becomes permanent and widespread across the country.”

Experts highlight that this initiative not only equips children with critical knowledge but also helps build resilience in communities, fostering a culture of preparedness from an early age.