Xiaomi introduces the 17 Ultra smartphone

25 December 2025 21:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Xiaomi Corp. on Thursday unveiled the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, the latest addition to its Xiaomi 17 lineup, which already includes the standard Xiaomi 17, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max models, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

At the launch event, the company announced that the Xiaomi 17 Ultra will be available in four color options: Starry Green, Classic Black, Classic White, and Cool Purple. The smartphone features a 2D flat display paired with a refined, miniaturized DECO camera design, giving the device a cleaner and more modern appearance.

Xiaomi emphasized that the updated DECO design not only improves aesthetics but also helps reduce camera bump size, making the phone more comfortable to hold. The company positioned the 17 Ultra as a premium device aimed at users who value both high-end performance and minimalist design.