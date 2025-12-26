Dozens of former IDP families head back home in Azerbaijan’s Great Return [PHOTOS]

26 December 2025 15:10 (UTC+04:00)

In accordance with the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, the Great Return to the territories liberated from occupation continues.

Azernews reports that on December 26, new caravans of families, temporarily residing in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings across various regions of the country, were sent to their native lands.

In this phase, 64 families comprising 278 people were relocated to Khydyrly village in Aghdam, while 11 families totaling 48 people moved to Seyidbeyli village. Additionally, 13 families, or 51 individuals, returned to Hadrut settlement in Khojavend. The relocation process is being carried out through the joint efforts of relevant state bodies within the framework of the First State Program on the Great Return.

Residents returning to their homeland expressed their gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state support provided to them. They also thanked the heroic Azerbaijani Army, including soldiers and officers, for liberating their lands, and prayed for the martyrs who gave their lives on this path.