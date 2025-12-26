Leyla Aliyeva visits “ANIMAFILM Studio” [PHOTOS]
Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union, met with the creative team of the “ANIMAFILM Studio”.
Leyla Aliyeva had a conversation with the studio staff, exploring the development of animation art in Azerbaijan. Rashid Aghamaliyev, Director of the “ANIMAFILM Studio”, Elchin Hami Akhundov, honored culture worker, holder of the individual presidential pension, as well as the studio staff attended the meeting.
Leyla Aliyeva wathched the latest animated films produced by the studio, including the "Earth and Moon short animated film - a joint production of the Azerbaijani and Uzbek animators, as well as the “Porridge Monster” short animated film – a joint production of the Azerbaijani, Polish, and German animators.
Additionally, Leyla Aliyeva watched the initial versions of the first two episodes of the “Isi and Piti” children’s animated series, the latest project of the “ANIMAFILM Studio”.
