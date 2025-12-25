Afghanistan expands literacy centers nationwide

25 December 2025 21:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Education has established 6,276 literacy education centers across the country so far this year, aiming to reduce illiteracy and improve basic reading and writing skills among youth and adults, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

The centers, operating in both urban and rural areas, are staffed by 4,317 teachers who are currently providing instruction to 11,519 learners. These figures highlight the government’s ongoing efforts to expand access to education and promote inclusive learning opportunities nationwide.

The initiative places particular emphasis on underserved and remote communities, where illiteracy rates remain high. By supporting grassroots human resource development, the program seeks to strengthen social capacity and community resilience.

Notably, some literacy centers also offer practical life skills alongside basic education, such as numeracy for small-scale business activities and guidance on reading official documents, helping participants engage more actively in economic and civic life.

The literacy programs form part of broader efforts to revitalize Afghanistan’s education sector and support long-term, sustainable social and economic development across the country.