Mirziyoyev calls Azerbaijan’s full membership in Central Asian format historic

26 December 2025 12:03 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has described Azerbaijan’s acceptance as a full member of the consultative meetings format of Central Asian heads of state as a historic step, Azernews reports.

Mirziyoyev made the remarks during his address to the parliament and the people of Uzbekistan.

“During the consultative meeting of the heads of state of the region held in Tashkent, an initiative was put forward to create a strategic format of the Central Asian Union in order to raise integration processes to a qualitatively new level. The decision to accept Azerbaijan as a full member of the Central Asian format was of historical importance,” Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

According to the Uzbek president, this decision will play an important role in strengthening strategic interaction and enhancing stability between Central Asia and the South Caucasus.