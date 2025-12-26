China to commission Azerbaijan’s first large-scale wind power project

26 December 2025 12:42 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Azerbaijan’s first large-scale wind energy project, with a total capacity of 240 megawatts, developed by Chinese companies, is scheduled to be commissioned this year.

Azernews reports that the announcement was made by Lu Mei, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to Azerbaijan, during a briefing dedicated to the outcomes of bilateral relations between China and Azerbaijan.

According to the diplomat, Chinese companies have signed cooperation agreements with Azerbaijan on five new energy projects. These projects include solar photovoltaic and wind power plants with a combined installed capacity of 1,570 megawatts.

“Once these projects are fully operational, Azerbaijan’s electricity generation capacity from renewable energy sources will double,” Lu Mei noted.

The ambassador also stated that Chinese companies plan to build, using their own investments, a solar panel manufacturing plant with an annual capacity of 3 gigawatts in the Alat Free Economic Zone.

“The implementation of this project will create significant opportunities for the development of Azerbaijan’s high-tech manufacturing industry,” she emphasized.