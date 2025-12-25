Japan to hit record low birth rate in 2025

25 December 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

This year, Japan is expected to record its lowest birth rate in the past 127 years, Azernews reports.

According to estimates cited by the publication, around 667,500 children are expected to be born in the country in 2025. Last year, the number of births in Japan fell below 700,000 for the first time ever, marking the lowest level since records began in 1899.

This new projection is significantly lower than the forecast issued by the National Institute of Population and Social Security Research, which had predicted that 749,000 children would be born in 2025.

The article warns that if Japan’s declining birth rate continues, it will further shrink the working-age population and intensify labor shortages across key sectors of the economy. Analysts note that this trend could also accelerate automation and increase reliance on foreign labor, reshaping Japan’s economic and social landscape in the coming decades.