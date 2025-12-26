Leyla Aliyeva engages with seniors at “YAŞA” Center in Icherisheher [PHOTOS]

26 December 2025 18:07 (UTC+04:00)

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, recently visited the “YAŞA” Center located in Baku’s historic Icherisheher district to meet with members of the senior community.

At the centre, elderly participants engage in various handicrafts, decorative and applied arts, and other creative activities. Regular educational and cultural events are organised to enrich their lives and foster social interaction.

According to Azernews, during her visit, Leyla Aliyeva held heartfelt conversations with the seniors, listened to their recited poetry, observed their handmade creations, and received information about the content of ongoing activities and the centre’s future plans.

The “YAŞA” network of centres has been established to support active, healthy, and meaningful lives for older adults. These centres are not only operating in Baku but also in Mingachevir and Shamakhi, providing opportunities for social engagement, learning, and active living for elderly citizens across various regions.