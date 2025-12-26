Bayramov: Significant progress achieved in the Azerbaijan–Armenia peace process in 2025

26 December 2025 16:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Significant progress was made in the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia in 2025, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a press conference dedicated to the outcomes of the year, Azernews reports.

According to the minister, Azerbaijan is increasingly recognized as a country that initiates peace at the international level. He noted that the initialing of the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia has opened the way for the formation of new geopolitical realities in the South Caucasus.

Bayramov emphasized that a key achievement within the peace framework is the agreement on ensuring a new unhindered connection between mainland Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. “This project will expand transport and trade opportunities in the region,” the minister said, highlighting its broader economic and strategic significance.

He also underlined that, in the context of signing the final peace agreement, it is essential for Armenia to remove territorial claims against Azerbaijan from its constitution and to fully fulfill its existing international obligations, including those related to confidence-building and regional connectivity.

In addition, the foreign minister stated that efforts have continued to hold Armenia accountable for crimes committed during the years of occupation, stressing that justice and responsibility remain integral components of a sustainable peace process.

Bayramov reiterated that Azerbaijan remains committed to advancing peace based on international law, mutual recognition of sovereignty, and respect for territorial integrity.