Azernews.Az

Friday December 26 2025

China backs Azerbaijan’s Middle Corridor in push for stable Eurasian supply chains [ANALYSIS]

26 December 2025 14:13 (UTC+04:00)
China backs Azerbaijan’s Middle Corridor in push for stable Eurasian supply chains [ANALYSIS]
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

Trade turnover between the two countries reached $2.44 billion from January to October, marking a 21.9% increase over the same period in 2024 and continuing a three-year trend of record-breaking trade. China remains Azerbaijan’s largest source of imports and the country’s fourth-largest trading partner, reflecting the growing interdependence of their economies and Azerbaijan’s role as a key regional hub. Over the past decade, China’s accumulated foreign direct investment (FDI) in the South Caucasus has increased 2.5 times, rising from...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more