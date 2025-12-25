Festive concert by Fidan Hajiyeva Vocal Music School held in Baku [PHOTOS]

25 December 2025 12:18 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A festive concert by the Vocal Music School of People's Artist of Azerbaijan Fidan Hajiyeva, dedicated to Christmas, the New Year, and the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day, has taken place at the International Mugham Centre, Azernews reports. The musical evening became a true celebration of art, bringing together tradition, youth, and professionalism on one stage.

Speaking at the opening of the event, it was noted that for many years, Fidan Hajiyeva has honourably represented Azerbaijani operatic art, performed on prestigious stages around the world, and is the recipient of international awards. Special attention was given to her contribution to nurturing talented youth and the younger generation. Fidan Hajiyeva is the founder of Azerbaijan's first women's chamber orchestra, MEZZO, as well as the Opera Theatre at the Vocal Music School. A special place in her creative work is occupied by the International Opera Festival of Fidan Hajiyeva, which has already become an important cultural platform and makes a significant contribution to the development and popularisation of classical art.

That evening, young talents performing with the women's chamber orchestra MEZZO were greeted with enthusiastic applause from the audience as they presented works by Azerbaijani and world classical composers, as well as festive songs. Fidan Hajiyeva also performed several musical pieces herself, which became one of the highlights of the evening. Notably, she was accompanied by her son, the young pianist Charles Naylor. The festive evening concluded with a gala performance of the legendary work "Azerbaijan" by Muslim Magomayev, uniting performers and audience in a single emotional impulse. At that moment, the hall was filled with a sense of pride, unity, and love for the Motherland.

The evening also featured the premiere of the New Year's music video "Yeni il" (New Year; lyrics by Gyulnar Sultanova, music by Aynur Adilgizi, directed by Nail Naiboglu), starring Fidan Hajiyeva and her students.

The concert became a symbol of the continuity of traditions, hope, and a bright future, reminding everyone that music is capable of connecting generations, inspiring people, and creating a true sense of celebration.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az,Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.