Georgia requires health insurance for all foreign visitors from next year

26 December 2025 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Starting January 1, 2026, all foreign nationals entering Georgia will be required to have valid health insurance for the entire duration of their stay in the country.

As reported by Azernews, citing the press service of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), the new rule applies to all foreign visitors entering Georgia for tourism, business, or transit purposes.

AZAL advises passengers planning to travel to Georgia after January 1, 2026, to consider the new requirements during their trip preparation and to obtain health insurance prior to departure.

Under the new regulations, foreign visitors must hold health and accident insurance valid from the date of entry until the date of exit. The minimum coverage amount is 30,000 Georgian Lari (GEL).

Georgian or foreign insurance companies can issue insurance and must be presented in electronic or paper format in either Georgian or English.

The insurance document must include:

The parties to the insurance contract

The territory where the insurance is valid

The subject of the insurance

Start and end dates of coverage

Covered risks

Insurance coverage amounts (limits)

Insurance premium

Payment terms and location

This requirement is introduced under Georgia’s “Law on Tourism.” The Georgian government’s decision titled “On Approving the Rules and Conditions for Mandatory Health and Accident Insurance for Tourists Visiting Georgia” will come into effect on January 1, 2026.