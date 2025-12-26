Azerbaijan targets Middle Eastern markets to boost agricultural exports

26 December 2025 17:19 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

To date, Azerbaijan’s agricultural exports have been primarily based on fruit and vegetable products. Additionally, this sector is the most dynamic, recording consistent growth in the long run. For example, in the past five years, Azerbaijan’s fruit and vegetable exports surged by over 60%, rising from...

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!