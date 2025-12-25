Azerbaijan represented at international film forum in Tashkent [PHOTOS]

25 December 2025 10:23 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Film-makers Union has been represented at "Living History" International Film Forum held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Azernews reports.

International cooperation and joint film projects among Turkic states were discussed within the framework of the forum. A memorandum of understanding was signed between Uzbek and Azerbaijani filmmakers.

The memorandum on the joint production of the feature film "Maqsud Sheykhzade" was signed by Shokhrat Rizayev, Director of the Uzbekistan Film Agency, on behalf of Uzbekistan, and Tahir Tahirovich, Director of the Nova Gorica Film Center, Secretary of the Azerbaijan Union of Cinematographers, and director, on behalf of Azerbaijan.

Maqsud Sheykhzade, originally from the village of Salakhly in the Gazakh region, was born on November 7, 1908, in the Agdash district. He is known as a philosophical poet, great scholar, distinguished educator, linguist, and literary figure in Uzbekistan.

The "Living History" International Film Forum has become an important hub for cultural dialogue, bringing together the artistic vision and professional experience of diverse nations to strengthen global collaboration in the field of cinema.

The event featured masterclasses, co-production agreements, and highlighted the renowned Oltin Humo awards.

Founded in 2012, Azerbaijan Filmmakers Union (AUF) focuses on development of local cinema as an integral part of national culture and world cinema.

Azerbaijani cinema has come to be an internationally recognized modern art enjoying a huge popularity and recognition at international film festivals, which frequently award the national films.

Over the past years, more than 300 films and 1,200 documentaries, as well as hundreds of cartoons were filmed.

The Azerbaijan Union of Film-makers is a member of the Confederation of Unions of Cinematographers of the CIS and Baltic States.