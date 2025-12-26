Azernews.Az

Instant Payment System transactions surge in Azerbaijan

26 December 2025 10:42 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
In November 2025, the total value of transactions conducted through Azerbaijan’s Instant Payment System (IPS) reached 362.5 million manats.

