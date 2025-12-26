SMBDA hosts forum to support regional business development

26 December 2025 17:02 (UTC+04:00)

A meeting was held with entrepreneurs to discuss business establishment and development, and their opinions and suggestions were heard, Azernews reports.

Organized by the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) and supported by the Shirvan City Executive Authority, the meeting brought together local entrepreneurs from the district. Nearly 80 businesspeople engaged in agriculture, industry, and livestock sectors attended, along with representatives of government institutions.

At the meeting, Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of SMBDA’s Board of Directors, and Ilgar Abbasov, Head of the Shirvan City Executive Authority, provided detailed information about entrepreneurial activities in the district, the favorable business environment, state support programs, and the region’s economic potential. Within the framework of the public-private partnership platform, it was noted that the district has significant potential not only in traditional industries but also in trade, logistics, and services. Entrepreneurs operating in Shirvan and surrounding cities and districts were informed that they could turn to SMBDA for support in establishing businesses or expanding existing operations, including information, consulting, coordination, and other assistance.

The meeting provided a platform for entrepreneurs to share their opinions and suggestions, and an exchange of views was held on the issues raised. Discussions included allocation of land for enterprise construction, connecting greenhouse farms to utility services, provision of preferential loans, and other topics, with questions from entrepreneurs answered during the session.

SMBDA representatives also visited a tailoring workshop owned by Seyidzaman Samedov in Shirvan and the roofing production facility of “Teodoro” LLC in Hajigabul. During these visits, they engaged with entrepreneurs and exchanged ideas on business development.