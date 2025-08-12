Azernews.Az

Tuesday August 12 2025

Azerbaijan’s retail trade sees steady growth in first seven months

12 August 2025 16:13 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s retail trade sees steady growth in first seven months
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

In the period from January to July 2025, consumers in Azerbaijan spent ₼35.1 billion (approximately $20.7 billion) on goods through the retail trade network. This total includes ₼19.1 billion ($11.3 billion) on food products, beverages, and tobacco, and ₼15.8 billion ($9.3 billion) on non-food items, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more