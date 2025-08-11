Greece hails Armenia–Azerbaijan agreement as key step toward lasting peace

11 August 2025 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

Greece has welcomed the agreements reached between Armenia and Azerbaijan, calling them an important step toward ending the decades-long conflict in the South Caucasus, Azernews reports.

In a statement shared on its official “X” social media account, the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs said:

Greece welcomes the announced agreements between Armenia and Azerbaijan as a significant step towards ending decades of conflict in the South Caucasus

We commend both sides and the US Administration for making progress towards the normalisation of relations between 🇦🇲 and 🇦🇿 possible pic.twitter.com/2YAYB2uoXL — Υπουργείο Εξωτερικών (@GreeceMFA) August 10, 2025

The announcement follows the August 8 trilateral summit in Washington, where Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, U.S. President Donald Trump, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a Joint Declaration.

On the same day, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan initialled the draft “Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations” and jointly appealed to the OSCE Chairman-in-Office to close the OSCE Minsk Process and related structures.