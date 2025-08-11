Azernews.Az

Investment in Azerbaijan’s economy sees growth despite sectoral shifts

11 August 2025 17:53 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
During the first seven months of this year, Azerbaijan directed a total of ₼9.9 billion (approx. $5.84 billion) into fixed capital, marking a 3.4% increase compared to the same period last year, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee (SSC). Investment trends have shifted notably across sectors. Over the past year, investments in the oil and gas sector declined by...

